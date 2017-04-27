Hate crime lawsuit in Mason City settled

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A hate crime lawsuit against a man convicted of setting fire to a Mason City home four years ago has been settled. The lawsuit filed in 2015 by four people in a mixed-race family in Cerro Gordo County says their former neighbor, Roger Kuck, harassed them while they lived in the home at 112 Brook Terrace, and then set it aflame in October 2013 after they moved out. While living at the residence, Linda Turnure and her family claimed that Kuck started acts of terrorism and hate crimes against them after he moved into the neighborhood in 2004. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Kuck entered an Alford plea to a charge of second-degree arson, a Class C felony, and was sentenced in September 2014 to a suspended ten-year prison sentence. He was also placed on five years probation and fined $1000. An Alford plea meant Kuck didn’t admit to the crime but did acknowledge that prosecutors likely could prove the charge.