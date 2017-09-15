Hancock County’s county attorney to resign

Bob Fisher

GARNER — The County Attorney in Hancock County is announcing his resignation.

David Solheim has issued a letter about his decision, which he says is due to family reasons. Solheim states that he is moving with his wife back home to Nebraska to be closer to his family, adding that it was an incredibly difficult decision to make.

Solheim thanked the Hancock County Board of Supervisors for giving him the opportunity to serve as the county attorney, and for encouraging his military service during the last four and half years he’s served in the position. Solheim will leave his position on November 1st.