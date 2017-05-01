Hancock County to consider 5,000-head hog confinement

Bob Fisher

CORWITH — A five-thousand-head hog confinement has been proposed in Hancock County. Grey Owl Farms VI has filed an application to build the hog confinement about four miles east of Corwith. The animals would be kept in two, deep-pit buildings. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will vote during its regular meeting later today to set up a public hearing for the application. The county’s zoning administrator, Andy Buffington, will evaluate the proposal based on the state’s framework for scoring such applications. That framework considers distances from residences, churches, businesses and water sources and the type of manure and how it’s stored and disposed.