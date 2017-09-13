Hampton participating in First Main Street Iowa Restaurant Week

Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — More than 150 restaurants across the state are involved in an upcoming event organized by the Iowa Tourism Office.

The inaugural Main Street Iowa Restaurant Week begins Friday and includes eateries in 16 towns and cities. Shawna Lode, with the Iowa Tourism Office, says each community will offer special menus and rewards.

“We want to give Iowans and our visitors a chance to get out and explore the restaurants and foods that are unique to Iowa,” Lode said. The event runs 10 days — through September 24.

“We wanted to give people an opportunity to visit as many restaurants as the can,” Lode said. “We know when people travel they want to eat where the locals eat.” The communities involved in Main Street Iowa Restaurant Week include Avoca, Burlington, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Fort Madison, Greenfield, Hampton, Marshalltown, Mount Pleasant, Mount Vernon, Osceola, Oskaloosa, Spencer, Waterloo, West Branch, West Des Moines and Woodbine.

Hampton is among the communities involved in this program. In partnership with Healthy Harvest of North Iowa and the Hampton-Dumont Schools Pro Start Program, Hampton Main Street will host a “restaurant crawl” on Tuesday September 19th. Restaurants, in cooperation with a local producer, will create small plate salads, appetizers, main courses or desserts. Local students will help prepare and serve the food while musicians provide entertainment. For more information about purchasing tickets and the participating restaurants, click here