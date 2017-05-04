Hampton man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A Hampton man has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse. 71-year-old Michael Rodemeyer Senior was charged last month with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Hampton police accuse Rodemeyer of sexually abusing a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County. Rodemeyer was originally scheduled to be in court on May 15th for his arraignment hearing, but online court records show his attorney field a written arraignment and plea of not guilty on Monday in Franklin County District Court. Rodemeyer’s attorney also filed a demand for a speedy trial to take place, but the records do not show when that trial would start. District Judge James Drew agreed this week to lower Rodemeyer’s bond from $200-thousand to $50-thousand cash only in the defendant’s name. Rodemeyer at last check remains in the Hardin County Jail. If convicted of all three charges, he would face a prison sentence of 60 years.