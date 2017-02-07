Hampton man given probation after assault, high speed chase

Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A Hampton man charged with multiple felonies after a high-speed chase ended in a cornfield back in October has received probation. 25-year-old Martin Zaragoza was accused of traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Olive Avenue and State Highway 3 on October 21st. Hampton police say a pursuit lasted about 20 minutes and covered 26 miles, ending when the car went into a field in the 200 block of 80th Street and then entered a ditch. Zaragoza then fled the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where he was later arrested. Zaragoza was also accused of hitting a man in the head with a ratchet during an earlier incident on September 16th. Zaragoza recently pleaded guilty to eluding and assault causing bodily injury. He was sentenced on Monday by District Judge James Drew to a suspended one year jail sentence and placed on one year probation. On the eluding charge, he was given a suspended five year prison sentence and placed on three years probation.