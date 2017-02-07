  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Hampton man given probation after assault, high speed chase

February 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A Hampton man charged with multiple felonies after a high-speed chase ended in a cornfield back in October has received probation. 25-year-old Martin Zaragoza was accused of traveling at a high rate of speed in the area of Olive Avenue and State Highway 3 on October 21st. Hampton police say a pursuit lasted about 20 minutes and covered 26 miles, ending when the car went into a field in the 200 block of 80th Street and then entered a ditch. Zaragoza then fled the vehicle and ran into a cornfield, where he was later arrested. Zaragoza was also accused of hitting a man in the head with a ratchet during an earlier incident on September 16th. Zaragoza recently pleaded guilty to eluding and assault causing bodily injury. He was sentenced on Monday by District Judge James Drew to a suspended one year jail sentence and placed on one year probation. On the eluding charge, he was given a suspended five year prison sentence and placed on three years probation.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company