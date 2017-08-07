Hampton man enters plea agreement in sexual abuse case

Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A Hampton man will be sentenced later this fall after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors on sexual abuse charges.

72-year-old Michael Rodemeyer Senior was charged in April with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Hampton police accused Rodemeyer of sexually abusing a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County.

As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Rodemeyer is pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Under the original charges, he faced 55 years in prison, but with the plea deal, he now faces 20 years. A sentencing hearing is set for October 12th in Franklin County District Court.