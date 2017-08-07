  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Hampton man enters plea agreement in sexual abuse case

August 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A Hampton man will be sentenced later this fall after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors on sexual abuse charges.

72-year-old Michael Rodemeyer Senior was charged in April with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Hampton police accused Rodemeyer of sexually abusing a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County.

As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Rodemeyer is pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Under the original charges, he faced 55 years in prison, but with the plea deal, he now faces 20 years. A sentencing hearing is set for October 12th in Franklin County District Court.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company