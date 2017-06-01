  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Hampton man accused of sexual abuse waives right to speedy trial

June 01, 2017   Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A Hampton man charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse has waived his right to a speedy trial. 71-year-old Michael Rodemeyer Senior was charged in April with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Hampton police accuse Rodemeyer of sexually abusing a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County. Rodemeyer pleaded not guilty to the charges in mid-May and filed a demand for a speedy trial to take place, with the trial originally being scheduled to start on Wednesday. Online court records show Rodemeyer’s attorney filed a waiver of a speedy trial in Franklin County District Court on Tuesday, with District Judge James Drew approving a motion for a continuance. The trial is now scheduled to start on August 22nd. If convicted of all three charges, he would face a prison sentence of 60 years.

