Hampton business owners ordered to pay $3 million to Missouri bank

June 22, 2017   Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A Franklin County judge has ordered the owners of a former Hampton business to pay $3-and-a-half million to a Missouri bank for alleged fraud and non-payment of a promissory note.

Roger and Kaye Peters were the directors of F. C. Lumber Incorporated which operated Franklin County Lumber in Hampton until it closed in December 2015. The Peters were accused by The Exchange Bank of Missouri of having overdrafts on its account totaling $2-point-7 million, and owed over $771-thousand-800 for a promissory note. The bank alleged that the Peters created the overdraft by kiting checks, a form of fraud that involves using non-existent funds in a bank account.

District Judge Colleen Weiland recently issued a ruling, saying the couple is responsible for paying the money back as well as 3-point-1-2 percent interest accruing from February of last year. The bank has also asked that the Peters pay over $106-thousand in attorney fees. A ruling on that has not yet been issued.

