Guilty pleas by two of three people charged with manufacturing meth

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Two of three people charged with manufacturing methamphetamine after being arrested in Mason City last month intend to plead guilty in the case.

49-year-old James Mejia, 27-year-old Stephanie Stroud, and 22-year-old Levi Mahaney all of Mason City were arrested after a sheriff’s deputy made a traffic stop at the intersection of 12th and North Pierce in the early morning hours of July 12th.

The deputy allegedly found a “one-pot” meth lab inside the car. A search warrant was later executed at an apartment at 2403 South Taft where more evidence was gathered. All three were originally charged with manufacturing meth.

Mejia and Stroud were originally scheduled to have pre-trial conferences today, but online court records show that plea change hearings have been scheduled for both. Online court records indicate Stroud has pleaded guilty to second offense possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, with her formal plea change hearing scheduled for September 25th.

Online records indicate Mejia will plead guilty to the manufacturing charge during a plea change hearing on September 19th.

Mahaney pleaded not guilty last week with a jury trial scheduled to start on September 26th.