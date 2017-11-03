Guilty plea in rural Hancock County party robbery

Bob Fisher

KLEMME — The sentencing date has been set for one of three suspects accused of robbery during a party in rural Hancock County earlier this year.

18-year-old Samuel Swanson is accused along with 20-year-old Kyren-Ray Valentine and a juvenile of being involved in a robbery on July 31st at a rural location near Klemme where allegedly guns were fired and some of the party’s participants were robbed of personal items.

Online court records show that Swanson recently pleaded guilty as part of the case, with District Judge Christopher Foy on Thursday setting December 5th as the date for Swanson’s sentencing hearing.

Valentine’s trial is scheduled to start on December 6th.