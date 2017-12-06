  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Guilty plea from one of three accused of rural Hancock County party robbery

December 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

KLEMME — One of the three suspects accused of robbery during a party in rural Hancock County earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

17-year-old Isaiah Lewis, who currently is being held in the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora , pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of first-degree robbery. Lewis, along with 18-year-old Samuel Swanson and 20-year-old Kyren-Ray Valentine, were accused of being involved in a July 31st robbery at a rural location near Klemme where allegedly guns were fired and some of the party’s participants were robbed of personal items.

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 17-and-a-half years. Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23rd. V

alentine’s trial was originally scheduled to start today, but online court records show a continuance was granted late last month, with the trial now scheduled for a January 10th start.

Swanson pleaded guilty in the case back in October. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday but that hearing has been continued to December 19th.

