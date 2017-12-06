Guilty plea from Mason City man accused of garage burglaries

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in connection with a number of garage burglaries earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

22-year-old Joshuah Hockenson was originally charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of attempted second-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft. Police had arrested Hockenson after police served a search warrant at two Mason City residences. Police said at the time tools and bicycles were taken during the burglaries that happened in the northeastern part of the community.

Online court records show that Hockenson pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of third-degree burglary and one count of third-degree burglary of an unoccupied motor vehicle. Hockenson is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.