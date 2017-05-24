Guilty plea by Rock Falls man involved in high-speed chase, officer assault

Bob Fisher

ROCK FALLS — A Rock Falls man accused of fighting with a deputy and leading authorities on a high-speed chase has pleaded guilty. A deputy pulled over 28-year-old Joseph Porcelli in the early morning hours of December 10th on State Highway 122 near Iowa Avenue and attempted to arrest Porcelli after drugs were allegedly found in the vehicle. Porcelli fought with the deputy, jumped back into his vehicle and sped away. The chase went east to 122 and Vine Avenue and north to Nottingham Street in Rock Falls, with speeds reaching up to 90 miles per hour, where Porcelli jumped out of the vehicle and ran. He was caught a short distance away, allegedly after another fight with law enforcement, causing a deputy to receive minor injuries. Porcelli on Tuesday pleaded guilty to charges of eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations, and third offense possession of marijuana. A sentencing date has not been set.