Group of election officials say they’ll oppose voter ID bill

February 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A key group of election officials plans to oppose legislation proposed by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate that would require voter identification at the polls and make other changes to the state’s election system. The Iowa State Association of County Auditors confirmed Monday that the group voted Friday to register against Pate’s bill. The group also agreed to form a committee that would suggest changes to the bill. Rhonda Deters, the association’s president and the county auditor in Grundy County, says the group has several concerns about the legislation. While there has been a focus on the proposed voter ID requirement, the association is also worried about how technology upgrades would be implemented. Pate said in a statement he was disappointed by the group’s decision. He called his bill a comprehensive package that calls for more accountability.

