Groundbreaking held for new NIACC STEM Center (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Groundbreaking was held on the North Iowa Area Community College campus Thursday for the college’s new STEM Center as part of their Keeping NIACC First capital campaign program. The center will include a 15-thousand square foot addition to the south end of McAllister Hall and include a remodeling of the building’s math and science area. NIACC president Steven Schulz says an update to McAllister Hall is way overdue, especially since some of the science equipment is now 50 years old.

Schulz says the college needs to better prepare students for after college.

The completion date for the project is August 2018 to coincide with the college’s 100th anniversary.

You can hear our full interview with Schulz about the STEM building as well as the college’s capital campaign project by clicking on the left side of the audio player below.