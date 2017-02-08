  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Grassley to meet with Ag Secretary nominee

February 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley will meet Thursday with former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, President Trump’s pick to be the next secretary of agriculture. “I don’t know Governor Perdue so I’m looking forward to this meeting and getting better acquainted with him,” Grassley says, “because who’s secretary of agriculture is important to a large part of the economy of Iowa.” Grassley says he’s not particularly concerned that Perdue hasn’t been a farmer, though he’s was involved in the ag industry and became a veterinarian before entering politics. “I’m most concerned about how he sees the institution of the family farm,” Grassley says, “because Iowa has about 87- 88- 89,000 family farming units whereas Georgia has about half that amount.” Grassley says the “institution of the family farm is what’s strong about American agriculture,” and he wants to hear Perdue’s views on that. The most recent U-S ag secretary was Tom Vilsack, a former Iowa governor.

