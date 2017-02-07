Grassley talks about federal judge’s ruling on Trump’s immigration order

Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley disagrees with a federal judge’s ruling that reverses President Trump’s executive order to temporarily halt immigration from seven mostly-Muslim nations. “I have looked at the 1952 law that I think is appropriate here and it gives great discretion to the president,” Grassley says. “I think even a very liberal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals would be hard-pressed to say that the president doesn’t have the authority he has.” After Judge James Robart blocked President Trump’s immigration order, the president referred to him as a “so-called” judge and called the ruling “ridiculous”. Grassley says he’s not concerned about the president’s reaction on Twitter. Grassley says that’s why we have checks-and-balances and three separate branches of government allowing the president and members of Congress to be set apart from judges. “They’re meant to be very independent and you’d expect them to be independent and not act in a political way,” Grassley says. “We in the Congress can say we agree with the president or disagree with the president because we answer to our constituents and not to the president of the United States.” Judge Robart was appointed by President George W-Bush, a Republican.