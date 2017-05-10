  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Grassley says Comey no longer had public’s ‘trust and confidence’

May 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says fired F-B-I director James Comey took actions that “called into question” the “political independence” of the agency.

Grassley issued a written statement early Tuesday evening, shortly after the White House announced President Trump had terminated the F-B-I director. Grassley says Comey’s “recent decisions on controversial matters have prompted concern from across the political spectrum.” Grassley specifically cited Comey’s “handling” of the investigation into how Hillary Clinton managed email when she was secretary of state. Grassley said Comey had lost the “trust and confidence” of the public — and Grassley said that undermined the effectiveness of the F-B-I.

Grassley is also blasting Comey for failing to provide senators with information “that Comey himself pledged to provide.” Just before Comey was fired Tuesday, the F-B-I sent Grassley’s committee a letter correcting and clarifying some of the statements Comey made last week during testimony before the committee.

