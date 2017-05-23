  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Grassley reacts to terror bombing in England

May 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says last night’s terrorist attack in England that killed at least 22 people and injured around 60 has cast a “somber” mood over this morning’s work at the U.S. Capitol. ISIS is claiming responsibility for the bombing in Manchester at a concert featuring American pop star Ariana Grande.

“What was supposed to be a joyous occasion was ruined by hate,” Grassley says. “Attacks like these remind us that the war on terror is a multi-generational battle and one that is about nothing less than humanity’s values.”

It’s believed a man carried the explosives into the 21,000-seat arena and detonated the bomb, killing himself in the blast in a large foyer following the concert’s final song. Grassley says, “These sorts of cowardly attacks on innocent civilians, many of whom were children, are an ever-present threat in this modern age.”

It’s the deadliest terrorist attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings which claimed 52 lives and injured more than 700.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

