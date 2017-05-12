  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Grassley predicts Branstad will be an ambassador by next week

May 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Senator Chuck Grassley expects the U.S. Senate to confirm Governor Terry Branstad’s nomination to be U.S. ambassador to China early next week. Grassley, though, says Democrats are likely to deny Republicans the quickest route to a confirmation vote.

“Some Democrats object, maybe not against Branstad, but just the normal obstruction that’s going on our here that you’ve seen,” Grassley says.

It means at least 51 senators will have to agree — probably Monday — and vote to schedule a confirmation vote on Branstad as early as Tuesday. Despite the partisan squabbling over the timing, Grassley expects Branstad to easily win the support of most senators.

“By next week, he’ll be ambassador to China as far as I can tell,” Grassley says.

That means Branstad likely will pass the reigns of state government to Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds before Memorial Day weekend.

“Once I’m confirmed as ambassador, I would intend to resign shortly thereafter,” Branstad told reporters earlier this week. “It would be a matter of days.”

Branstad expects he and his family will get to China sometime in June. He and his wife have to go through a three-week training course for new ambassadors before they leave. Branstad still has official state work on his desk. The governor signed 37 bills into law Thursday and he has indicated his plan is to take action on the dozen or so bills that remain sometime today.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company