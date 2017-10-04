Grassley: No clear ‘legislative solution’ to prevent more mass shootings

Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Some people blame a lack of action in Congress for the mass shootings in Las Vegas on Sunday night — and many other similar tragedies involving firearms where dozens of lives were lost.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was asked in a conference call with reporters this morning if he foresees any legislation pending that could prevent further repeats of such violence.

Grassley says, “Right now, the answer would be ‘no’ but I never want to say no to what Congress could be doing.”

Police say a lone gunman opened fire from a 32nd floor hotel window, spraying bullets into a crowded country music festival. At least 59 people died, including an Iowan, and more than 500 people were injured, both by the gunfire and in the ensuing stampede.

Grassley understands that Congress is an easy lightning rod for blame.

“Every time there’s a tragedy, that tends to bring up the discussion,” Grassley says. “At this point, not knowing all the facts yet, it’s very unclear what legislative solution could have prevented this tragedy.”

Authorities say the gunman, who took his own life, had been stockpiling guns for decades and bought 33 firearms just in the last year, carrying 23 of them into the hotel in multiple suitcases.

“We’re still learning about the shooter as an individual and learning more about exactly what he did,” Grassley says. “It’s perfectly legitimate for Congress to be discussing this stuff and that debate is going on.”

Reports from northwest Iowa quote relatives of 33-year-old Carly Kreibaum of Sutherland, saying she was killed in the attack. Kreibaum was attending the concert with friends who say they saw her get shot, but lost her in the crowd. Kreibaum’s husband reportedly flew to Las Vegas and confirmed, she was among the victims.

Funeral arrangements are pending.