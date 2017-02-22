Grassley doubts “rambunctious” town hall crowd was paid to protest

Bob Fisher

NEW HARTFORD — President Trump suggests some vocal protesters at Tuesday’s public appearances by Iowa’s two Republican U-S senators may’ve been recruited to be there by “liberal activists.” Senator Chuck Grassley says he “enjoyed” interacting with the people who attended his Iowa Falls and Garner town hall meetings. Grassley says they were “rambunctious” but he doesn’t think any of them were paid Democratic Party protesters. “I wouldn’t have any evidence they were paid to be there,” Grassley says. “I think they’re just devoted citizens to expressing their views. They’re very, very, very intense on the things they believe, probably very irritated because Hillary Clinton lost.” During the hour-long meeting at the Iowa Falls fire station, Grassley fielded a host of questions from some of the 200 attendees on topics ranging from Obamacare and gun control to education and the farm bill. “They see a new president and they want the new president and the Congress that represents and works with or against a president to know how they feel,” Grassley says. “That’s how I look at it.” Senator Joni Ernst, also a Republican, faced noisy opponents during a 45-minute appearance in Maquoketa on Tuesday. Grassley says he’s “glad” the events got such national publicity as “representative government is a two-way street,” adding, open lines of communication are vital and “face to face dialogue is the best.” Grassley says, “Since I don’t know whether people were paid or not, I would just simply say I see it the way I see it, as just interested constituents who want their views to be known and they feel very strongly about them.” Grassley says he welcomes comments in person, or to his office via email, postal mail or phone calls. He has two more town hall events scheduled this week, including one Thursday morning in Charles City and Friday in Parkersburg. President Trump’s full tweet Tuesday read: “The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!”