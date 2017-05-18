Grassley asks for Comey memo, White House “tapes”

Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Senator Chuck Grassley and other key members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are asking the F-B-I for memos its fired director reportedly wrote about White House meetings.

“We need to get the facts out in the open,” Grassley told Iowa reporters Wednesday. “We can’t just rely on selective leaks and reports.”

Grassley and his fellow senators want the White House to turn over its records, too — including any tapes. “I think everybody agrees that this country is going to be better off when we get answers,” Grassley said. Last Friday, President Trump tweeted that fired F-B-I director James Comey should hope there are no “tapes” of his conversation with Trump about the agency’s investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Grassley and other top senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling on the White House to “provide records of interactions with Comey, including any audio recordings.”

The New York Times first reported Comey had written memos about his meetings with President Trump, including one that indicated Trump had asked Comey to table the Russia investigation. “He reportedly did this in order to document what he thought might be improper behavior by the president regarding ongoing investigations at the FBI. This report leaves many questions unanswered,” Grassley said. “…It’s just common sense that we ought to be reading the whole memo.”

Grassley’s asking for “all memos” Comey may have written about “interactions” with superiors in the Trump AND Obama Administrations about the Russia investigation as well as the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of email.

Grassley was elected to the U.S. House in 1974 and he says the controversies swirling in D.C. right now are “not near” the level of Watergate. “I was just going into office when Nixon resigned,” Grassley said. “Nothing compared to the impeachment of Clinton.” But Grassley says “some” of Trump’s woes are “self-inflicted,” but he says there’s “irony” in news stories about Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified information involve someone leaking classified intelligence to reporters.