  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Grant aims to help state target misuse of prescription opioids

October 27, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — A new federal grant will help spread awareness about prescription opioid abuse across Iowa.

The grant will fund a statewide media campaign to educate teens and young adults about the dangers of misusing prescription drugs.

Janet Nelson, at the Iowa Department of Public Health, says young people often think that if a drug is prescribed by a doctor, it can’t be harmful.

“There are a lot of gaps still to fill,” Nelson says, “and that’s what we’re doing with this prevention grant is to continue to spread the word.”

The grant will also help three counties — Polk, Jasper and Scott — to develop additional strategies to reduce problems stemming from prescription opioid abuse.

Nelson says those counties were chosen based on rates of opioid-related deaths, treatment admissions, and youth survey results on misuse of prescription drugs.

“We’re targeting community members and hospitals and health care providers — especially prescribers — to help reduce the amount of opioids that are getting prescribed, so it’s a community effort.”

The public health department will work with pharmacists and care providers to stop young people from receiving more pain pills than they need.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company