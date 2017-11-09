  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Grandparents identified as victims in Mason City double homicide

November 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Authorities have released the names of the victims found dead in a southwestern Mason City home on Tuesday, which led to the arrest of a man on two counts of first-degree murder.

The Mason City Police Department says 61-year-old Kenneth Hackbart and 64-year-old Kathleen Hackbart were found dead at 327 27th Southwest after police conducted a welfare check on Tuesday morning.

Their grandson, 25-year-old Codie Matz, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after an Iowa State Patrol trooper saw Matz in the Hackbarts’ vehicle near a rural address in the Des Moines suburb of Bondurant.

Matz was being held on $1 million bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Matz on November 17th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Matz would face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

