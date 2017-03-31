Grand Marshal, award winners named for 2017 North Iowa Band Festival

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Grand Marshal as well as two major award winners have been announced for this year’s North Iowa Band Festival:

=== Henkel Construction Company has been named as the Grand Marshal. The Band Festival Committee says they voted to recognize the contributions of an entire group of longtime supporters by presenting the award to the company’s employees. Henkel is celebrating their 125th anniversary this year.

=== City of Mason City Street Department supervisor Bob Berggren has been named as the Dan Klempnauer Award winner, which honors a long-time volunteer and festival supporter that usually is in a behind-the-scenes role. Berggren has served on the Band Festival Committee for 15 years, being a liaison for the city. Berggren’s crew works as event support for the Band Festival, responsible for ensuring street closures are clearly marked, keeping the parade route and downtown tidy, and providing electrical service to the festivities downtown.

=== David Rutt is the winner of the Band Master Award. Rutt has had a successful 35-year career teaching instrumental music, 24 of those years at Forest City High School. Rutt has served on the executive board of the Iowa High School Music Association and has been involved with the Iowa All-State Music Festival for a decade, serving the past six years as chairman of the Iowa All-State Band. Rutt is also active as an adjudicator for marching, solo & small ensemble, and concert band contests in Iowa, Minnesota and Illinois.



This year’s North Iowa Band Festival, which has the theme “Music, Family, Fun!” runs on Memorial Day weekend, May 25th through the 29th.