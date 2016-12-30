Grain bin rescue in Winnebago County

Bob Fisher

LELAND — Authorities say a man has been hospitalized after being rescued from a grain bin in Winnebago County. The Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were sent to 42292 150th Avenue about five miles northwest of Leland at around noon Thursday. They worked for more than an hour to get the man out of the bin. He was taken to a Mason City hospital for treatment. His name hasn’t been released, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any more information at this time.