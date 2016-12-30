  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Grain bin rescue in Winnebago County

December 30, 2016   Bob Fisher

LELAND — Authorities say a man has been hospitalized after being rescued from a grain bin in Winnebago County. The Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were sent to 42292 150th Avenue about five miles northwest of Leland at around noon Thursday. They worked for more than an hour to get the man out of the bin. He was taken to a Mason City hospital for treatment. His name hasn’t been released, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any more information at this time.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company