Governor will not be able to dip into reserves to cover shortfall

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The director of the Iowa Department of Management says Governor Kim Reynolds will not be able to dip into the state’s cash reserve to cover a budget shortfall. Dave Roederer says that’s because state law requires a governor to order an across-the-board budget cut first, before a governor may draw upon any reserve funds to make the budget balance. Roederer says there’s not “sufficient time” left in the fiscal year to make an across the board cut.

“We’re exploring a limited number of options that may be available and the governor will, obviously, be discussing that with legislative leaders in the future,” Roederer says.

Income tax payments to the state have grown modestly in the past 11 months compared to the previous year, a roughly 2.5 percent increase. However, state sales tax payments have hardly growth at all. The increase over the past 11 months in state sales tax collections is just 0.4 percent.