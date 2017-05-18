Governor to issue disaster proclamations for Kossuth, Webster counties

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa’s governor says he’ll issue a disaster proclamation for two northern Iowa counties.

Gov. Terry Branstad said the proclamation will be signed Thursday for Kossuth and Webster counties in response severe weather Tuesday.

The action allows state resources to be used to aid in recovery efforts. It also activates the Individual Assistance Program for residents of the counties. The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The money can be used for such things as home and car repairs, temporary housing expenses or replacement of clothing or food.