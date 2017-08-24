Governor says education gets biggest piece of state budget

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY — Governor Kim Reynolds has visited several Iowa schools this week to mark the start of the academic year for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

During a stop in Forest City on Wednesday morning, Reynolds stressed that nearly half the state budget is spent on education.

“It’s the biggest piece of the pie in our budget,” Reynolds said. “I recognize the fact that we can always use more, but we are putting a significant amount of funding behind and into our greatest asset and that’s our children.”

Reynolds met with students and staff in Forest City’s Science Technology Engineering and Math programs. Reynolds also visited schools in Emmetsburg, Manly and Garner as well as the Iowa Lakes Community College campus in Estherville.