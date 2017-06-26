Governor Reynolds to lead trade mission to Israel

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced a trade and investment mission to Israel later this summer.

The governor’s office says in a news release that the trip, being coordinated by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, will take place Sept. 6-13. Iowa companies are invited to participate in the mission. The deadline for companies to apply is July 7.

Reynolds’ office says Iowa exports to Israel exceeded $30.6 million in 2016 – a 14.5 percent increase over 2015. Key sectors that provide opportunities for Iowa companies in Israel include information and communication technology, agriculture technology, biotechnology and animal feeds.

Reynolds said the goal of the mission trip is to “open doors for Iowa companies, promote Iowa as a place to do business and ultimately create jobs in our great state.”