GOP lawmakers in Iowa advance conservative wish list

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – About two month into the session, Republicans have moved quickly to capitalize on their control of both legislative chambers, but plenty of work remains as they push through a conservative agenda. Among the priority issues will be efforts to restrict abortion rights. The Senate passed a bill that would forgo federal Medicaid dollars to create a state-run family planning program that excludes abortion providers. The measure is awaiting House activity. Anti-abortion groups are also supporting a bill that would ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. On wages, the House approved a bill banning local governments from approving a minimum wage that exceeds the state rate of $7.25, and the measure now shifts to the Senate. The Senate also will take up a bill that would require people to show identification at voting places and a measure making sweeping changes to Iowa’s gun laws.