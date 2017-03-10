Goldfield man gets 15 years in prison on sex offender, sexual exploitation charges

Bob Fisher

GOLDFIELD — It’s up to 15 years in prison for a Goldfield man who was originally charged with four sexual offense counts. 29-year-old Steven Rasmussen was arrested in late July and charged with three counts of failing to comply with sex offender registry requirements and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. The Sheriff’s Department says their investigation determined that Rasmussen knowingly provided false information during his quarterly registration appearances as required by Iowa law and had been present on the property of a public school without written permission from a school administrator. Their investigation also allegedly found that Rasmussen had been communicating online via social media with a 13-year-old California girl and had engaged in a prohibited sexual act with the minor. Rasmussen pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation charge and one count of failing to comply with the sex offender registry requirements, with the other two registry charges being dropped as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. District Judge James Drew sentenced Rasmussen earlier this week to ten years on the exploitation charge and five years on the registry violation.