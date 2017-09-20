Girls found safe after AMBER Alert, search continues for mother

Bob Fisher

ROYAL — Authorities say three northwest Iowa girls who were the subject of an Amber Alert Tuesday are safe, but the search for the girls’ biological mother continues.

Authorities say at about 7:30 yesterday morning, 26-year-old Danica Noel Arzaga abducted her eight-year-old twins and four-year-old daughter from a relative’s home in Royal. It’s a small community near Spencer. An Amber Alert for the girls was issued late Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities announced at about 9 p.m. the Amber Alert was cancelled — the girls had been found in Sanborn. Sanborn is about 26 miles away from Royal and authorities say the girls were abandoned there by their biological mother. She remains at large and investigators believe she’s still driving a 2004 maroon-colored Cadillac with an Iowa license plate.

The Amber Alert was immediately picked up by broadcasters and other media yesterday, but officials say technical issues delayed delivery of text messages to cell phones for a few hours.