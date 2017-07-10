Girl injured after running into street, struck by vehicle

Bob Fisher

ROCKWELL — A six-year-old girl was injured on Saturday evening after she ran into the street and was struck by a vehicle in Rockwell.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called shortly after 5 o’clock on Saturday to the intersection of Elm Street and Oak Street. Several children had gathered around an ice cream truck when the girl ran into the street and hit the side of a passing car driven by 16-year-old Reba Struchen of Rockwell.

The girl was transported by her mother to the emergency room at Mercy-North Iowa in Mason City where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No charges are expected to be filed in the incident.