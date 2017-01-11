Georgia man arrested on Franklin County involuntary manslaughter warrant

Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — A Georgia man was arrested this week on a Franklin County warrant for involuntary manslaughter after he was allegedly involved in an accident last February that killed a Sheffield woman. Antonio Marecheau of Newman Georgia was driving a semi and is accused of running a stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 65 and 190th Street three miles north of Hampton, colliding with a van driven by 36-year-old Penny Rust. Rust was pronounced dead at the scene. The Iowa State Patrol says Marecheau admitted using a cell phone as a GPS device and that he received and answered a phone call at about 6:30 PM. The first 9-1-1 call into authorities about the collision was at 6:31 PM. The State Patrol says using a hand held cellular device while operating a commercial motor vehicle is a violation of both state and federal transportation laws. Marecheau would face up to five years in prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter.