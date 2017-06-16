  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Gas prices continue to drop in Iowa

June 16, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Gas prices are continuing to drop as crude oil prices fall. The report from the state ag department shows the average price for regular unleaded gas in Iowa as of Tuesday was two-dollars, 25 cents a gallon. That’s down four cents from last week. It’s also seven cents lower than last year.

A look at the Gasbuddy website shows the lowest price of one-dollar, 99 cents a gallon is in Storm Lake. It also shows many other areas of the state with prices just above two-dollars a gallon. The national average retail gasoline price was two-dollars, 32 cents a gallon.

