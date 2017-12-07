Garner woman accused of vehicular homicide back in jail, accused of violating pre-trial release

Bob Fisher

GARNER — A Garner woman accused of vehicular homicide is back in jail after allegedly violating the terms of her pre-trial release.

34-year-old Shannon Gamble is accused of striking a northbound motorcycle head-on while attempting to pass a southbound vehicle near the intersection of US Highway 69 and County Road B-60 near Klemme on June 18. 31-year-old Nathan Wadsley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gamble was charged with vehicular homicide and operating while under the influence. Authorities say her blood alcohol level was at .109, over the legal limit of .08, and that she was driving 99 miles per hour at the time of the accident. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, with her trial scheduled for December 19th. If convicted of vehicular homicide, she could face up to 25 years in prison.

Gamble was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail late Wednesday afternoon and is being held on $25-thousand cash-only bond after corrections officials filed a pre-trial violation report on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.