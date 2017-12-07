  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Garner woman accused of vehicular homicide back in jail, accused of violating pre-trial release

December 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

GARNER — A Garner woman accused of vehicular homicide is back in jail after allegedly violating the terms of her pre-trial release.

34-year-old Shannon Gamble is accused of striking a northbound motorcycle head-on while attempting to pass a southbound vehicle near the intersection of US Highway 69 and County Road B-60 near Klemme on June 18. 31-year-old Nathan Wadsley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gamble was charged with vehicular homicide and operating while under the influence. Authorities say her blood alcohol level was at .109, over the legal limit of .08, and that she was driving 99 miles per hour at the time of the accident. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, with her trial scheduled for December 19th. If convicted of vehicular homicide, she could face up to 25 years in prison.

Gamble was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail late Wednesday afternoon and is being held on $25-thousand cash-only bond after corrections officials filed a pre-trial violation report on Tuesday in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company