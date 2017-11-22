G8 Development puts in competitive bid for River City Renaissance hotel project (AUDIO & VIDEO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The hotel portion of the River City Renaissance project downtown project took another turn on Tuesday when the city received a competitive bid for the project.

The City Council last night was ready to approve a development agreement with Gatehouse Mason City LLC, but since Gatehouse made changes to the original proposal, the city was obligated by state law to put the project up for competitive bidding.

Minutes before Tuesday’s noon deadline, G8 Development of San Diego submitted a bid. That’s the company that proposed to place a hotel next to City Hall last year but defaulted because it missed deadlines numerous times for starting construction.

Interim City Administrator Kevin Jacobson says city staff determined that the new bid was a competitive bid and the council was obligated to authorize a “bid-off” between the two competing developers.

Several speakers at last night’s meeting supported the idea of the council sticking with Gatehouse. Dan Latham is the Mason City resident that asked Gatehouse to come to Mason City and look at a possible project.

Councilman Paul Adams says the council didn’t have much choice

The council on a 4-to-1 vote approved a bid-off, with councilman and mayor-elect Bill Schickel being the lone no vote. It will take place via a conference call on Monday at City Hall and take about three hours. At a later date, the council will then make a final decision on which bid to accept.

