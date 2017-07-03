Funding cuts hit Iowa agencies as new budget takes effect

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A roughly $7.2 billion state budget has gone into effect in Iowa.

The spending plan was approved by a Republican-controlled Legislature and former Gov. Terry Branstad. It addresses everything in state government from education funding to health care services. But lower-than-expected revenue meant lawmakers agreed to a range of funding cuts across state agencies.

Those cuts have come into sharper focus since the legislative session was adjourned in April. Fewer Planned Parenthood clinics and increases in tuition at public universities are among the impacts of the new budget. Funding for services that help victims of domestic and sexual violence will also be cut.

Republicans say they tried to balance the budget while investing in priorities and essential government services.

The new plan took effect Saturday.