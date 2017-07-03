  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Funding cuts hit Iowa agencies as new budget takes effect

July 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A roughly $7.2 billion state budget has gone into effect in Iowa.

The spending plan was approved by a Republican-controlled Legislature and former Gov. Terry Branstad. It addresses everything in state government from education funding to health care services. But lower-than-expected revenue meant lawmakers agreed to a range of funding cuts across state agencies.

Those cuts have come into sharper focus since the legislative session was adjourned in April. Fewer Planned Parenthood clinics and increases in tuition at public universities are among the impacts of the new budget. Funding for services that help victims of domestic and sexual violence will also be cut.

Republicans say they tried to balance the budget while investing in priorities and essential government services.

The new plan took effect Saturday.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company