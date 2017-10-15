  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Frost Advisory for most of our listening area Monday morning

October 15, 2017   Bob Fisher

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.

The Frost Advisory includes Cerro Gordo, Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, and Kossuth counties in our listening area

* TEMPERATURE…Temperatures will drop to between 33 and 36 degrees overnight. Areas of frost are likely to develop, especially in river valleys and low lying areas.

* IMPACTS…Unprotected cold-sensitive plants may be damaged or killed by the frost.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

