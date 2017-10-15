Frost Advisory for most of our listening area Monday morning

CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast
CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage
CBS Breaking News
Radio Iowa
Search
Archives
FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.
The Frost Advisory includes Cerro Gordo, Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Wright, Franklin, and Kossuth counties in our listening area
* TEMPERATURE…Temperatures will drop to between 33 and 36 degrees overnight. Areas of frost are likely to develop, especially in river valleys and low lying areas.
* IMPACTS…Unprotected cold-sensitive plants may be damaged or killed by the frost.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.