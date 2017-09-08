Friday September 8th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

= Friday

93.9-FM KIA — Newman vs. West Fork — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City vs. Fort Dodge — pre-game 7:00, kickoff 7:30

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — “This Week in College Football” Big Ten preview 6:00; “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Football Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30

= Saturday

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Iowa State — pre-game 9:00, kickoff 11:00

GARNER — Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura face each other to open up play in Class 2A District 2 tonight in Garner. Both teams are 1-1 after dropping games last week. Lions coach Jared DeVries says he hopes his team bounces back from a tough second half against Webster City last week.

DeVries says they’ll have to defend against a balanced offensive attack led by two-year starting quarterback Ryan Meyers as well as running back Nick Joynt, who has rushed for 127 yards and had 13 receptions for 165 yards and three touchdowns this year.

You can hear the Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura game on AM-1490 and 96.7-FM KRIB tonight starting with the pre-game at 6:45, with the kickoff slated for 7:30

MASON CITY — Mason City looks to bounce back from an 0-2 start as they host Fort Dodge in a non-district contest tonight. The Mohawks have not been able to get a win against the Dodgers since the introduction of the Decker Trophy, but coach Matt Berkley says he hopes his team will be able to take home the trophy tonight.

Berkley says his team has been working hard to improve after dropping their first two non-district contests to Clear Lake and Marshalltown.

You can hear the Mason City-Fort Dodge game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at about 7 o’clock tonight, with kickoff slated for 7:30.

MASON CITY — Newman hosts West Fork in the opening of Class A District 3 play tonight. The Knights are 2-0 after non-district wins over St. Edmond and Lake Mills. Josh Fitzgerald has led the way with 335 total yards of offense, with 217 rushing yards and six receptions for 118 yards. West Fork comes in with a 1-1 record after falling to Lake Mills in the season opener, followed by a 24-6 win over Central Springs last week. Lukas Wogen and Ian Gonzalez have led a balanced offensive attack, with Wogen throwing for 284 yards and Gonzalez rushing for 205 yards. You can hear the Newman-West Fork game on 93.9 The Country Moose starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 tonight.

—- Week 3 high school football schedule

= 3A District 3

Charles City at South Tama County

Benton Community at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Independence at Waverly-Shell Rock

Vinton-Shellsburg at Decorah

= 2A District 2

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Osage

Hampton-Dumont at Crestwood

New Hampton at Forest City

= 1A District 2

Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills

MFL MarMac at Central Springs

BCLUW at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Denver at South Winneshiek

= A District 3

West Fork at Newman

Grundy Center at Rockford

Nashua-Plainfield at Saint Ansgar

North Butler at West Hancock

= 8-Man District 2

Janesville at Northwood-Kensett

Turkey Valley at North Iowa

Riceville at AGWSR

Clarksville at West Central of Maynard (non-district)

AMES — If Iowa State cares more about the Cy-Hawk series than Iowa that is news to Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz. Saturday’s game in Ames will be the 40th since the modern series began in 1977 and it will be the 28th that Ferentz has been a part of as either an assistant or head coach.

“I kind of found that insulting in some ways”, said Ferentz. “It is almost like you don’t care and that is really insulting to say anybody who competes in anything. It is big for anyone involved with Iowa fottball and it is a great series.”

Ferentz says it is a rivalry with unique qaulities. It matches in-state foes from two different power conferences and is played early in the season. Second-year Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclones have made this game a priority.

“We have got a lot of respect for them and their program”, said Campbell. “But it is a big game and a big rivalry football game. It is something we talk about the majority of the year and put a lot of emphasis on it.”

Iowa has captured three of the last four games in the series, including a 42-3 win in Iowa City a year ago. Hawkeye sophomore tight end Noah Fant knew little about the series while growing up in Omaha but it did not take long his freshman year to discover how big the rivalry is.

“When we actually got into game week I understood that this is big”, said Fant. “Having that experience going into this year I am really looking forward to it.”

Iowa leads the all time series 42-22.

— high school volleyball last night

Newman 3-2 Rockford (23-25, 20-25, 25-9, 25-22, 15-9)

#2/3A Osage 3-0 North Butler

#8/2A Lake Mills 3-0 Eagle Grove

Garrigan 3-0 GHV

North Union 3-0 Belmond-Klemme

North Iowa 3-0 West Hancock

2017 THIRD Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 7

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Janesville 6-1 1

2 Holy Trinity Catholic 3-0 2

3 Springville 10-1 3

4 Starmont 5-2 4

5 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 7-0 5

6 New London 6-0 6

7 Tripoli 7-0 7

8 North Tama 11-0 11

9 Algona Bishop Garrigan 6-2 9

10 Iowa Mennonite 5-0 12

11 Harris-Lake Park 6-3 13

12 Dunkerton 6-2 NR

13 Montezuma 13-3 8

14 East Union 5-2 NR

15 Edgewood-Colesburg 2-3 15

Dropped Out: Iowa Valley (10), Don Bosco (14)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 11-2 1

2 Western Christian 3-3 2

3 Grundy Center 10-0 3

4 Unity Christian 2-0 4

5 Council Bluffs St. Albert 8-1 5

6 Sidney 8-2 6

7 Hinton 3-0 7

8 Lake Mills 8-1 8

9 Wilton 10-0 9

10 Pella Christian 3-4 10

11 Treynor 5-1 12

12 Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-2 13

13 Clarinda 10-2 14

14 Jesup 6-2 11

15 Iowa City Regina 9-3 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Kuemper Catholic 9-0 1

2 Osage 3-0 2

3 Sioux Center 10-0 4

4 Davenport Assumption 3-0 6

5 Red Oak 3-3 5

6 West Liberty 10-1 9

7 Beckman Catholic 9-3 10

8 Columbus Catholic 8-3 7

9 Mount Vernon 5-3 12

10 Tipton 8-2 3

11 Gilbert 4-3 11

12 Estherville-LC 3-0 13

13 South Central Calhoun 13-3 14

14 Camanche 13-3 NR

15 Humboldt 8-2 NR

Dropped Out: West Delaware (8), Monticello (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-2 1

2 Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 2

3 Pella 8-1 4

4 Waverly-Shell Rock 9-1 6

5 Bishop Heelan 5-5 5

6 Lewis Central 7-3 7

7 Center Point-Urbana 13-2 9

8 Independence 7-1 3

9 Bondurant-Farrar 6-1 10

10 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-0 11

11 Marion 6-2 13

12 Charles City 4-6 8

13 North Scott 10-5 NR

14 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-3 NR

15 Clinton 1-2 12

Dropped Out: Harlan (14), Western Dubuque (15)

Class 5A

1 Cedar Falls 9-0 1

2 Ankeny Centennial 10-2 2

3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 9-0 3

4 Linn-Mar 11-4 4

5 Dubuque Hempstead 8-1 6

6 Pleasant Valley 6-0 8

7 West Des Moines Valley 13-3 7

8 Dowling Catholic 11-4 4

9 Iowa City West 7-4 9

10 Bettendorf 5-1 10

11 Ankeny 7-5 13

12 Indianola 10-1 12

13 Waukee 8-8 14

14 Urbandale 9-4 11

15 Marshalltown 5-2 NR

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Washington (15)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Twins’ Jorge Polanco drove in the go-ahead runs off ailing Kansas City closer Kelvin Herrera with two outs in the ninth inning, and Minnesota rallied to beat the Royals 4-2 on Thursday night.

Herrera, who has been dealing with a mild forearm strain, inherited a 2-1 lead before giving up a pair of singles and a walk. Brian Dozier hit a tying sacrifice fly, and after Joe Mauer was walked intentionally, Polanco lined a single up the middle for the lead.

Trevor Hildenberger (3-2) earned the win with a scoreless eighth in relief of Twins starter Kyle Gibson, while Matt Belisle handled a perfect ninth to pick up his sixth save.