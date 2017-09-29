Friday September 29th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

= FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City vs. Waterloo East — pre-game 7:00, kickoff 7:30

93.9-FM KIA — Newman vs. West Hancock — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — “This Week in College Football” Big Ten preview show 6:00; “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30

= SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Michigan State — pre-game 1:00, kickoff 3:00

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake hosts Hampton-Dumont in Class 2A District 2 play tonight. The Lions in their first three district games have held each their opponents under 150 total yards while outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 93-20. Lions coach Jared DeVries says it’s been fun to watch the progress of the team’s defense through the first five games.

Despite an 0-5 record, Hampton-Dumont is second to the Lions in total offense in the district. DeVries says senior quarterback Hunter Sutter (rhymes with hut) will be one of the key players they’ll have to focus on.

You can hear the Clear Lake vs. Hampton-Dumont game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB as well as at kribam.com tonight starting with the pre-game at 6:45, with kickoff from Lions Field scheduled for 7:30.

MASON CITY — It’s homecoming for Mason City High School tonight as they’ll face Waterloo East in Class 4A District 5 play. The Mohawks are coming off a loss at 7th-ranked Cedar Falls and now will face an East team that’s 2-3 overall after losing their district opener to crosstown rival Waterloo West. Mason City coach Matt Berkley says they’ll have to control East’s skill players to have a chance at a win.

You can hear the Mason City-Waterloo East game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO and at kgloam.com starting with the pre-game show shortly after 7 o’clock with kickoff from Mohawk Field scheduled for 7:30.

MASON CITY — It’s also Homecoming at Newman tonight where the Knights will host West Hancock. After an 0-2 start to the season, the Eagles have rattled off three straight wins to open up district play by a combined score of 148-32. MaCoy Yeakel and Tate Hagen lead the way for West Hancock, with the duo combining for 950 yards rushing. Newman is 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the district after beating Rockford last week 42-21. You can hear the Newman-West Hancock game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

— Week 6 football scheduled involving districts with area teams

=4A District 5

Waterloo East at Mason City

Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Waterloo West

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Falls

=3A District 3

Charles City at Vinton-Shellsburg

South Tama County at Benton Community

Waverly-Shell Rock at Decorah

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Independence

=2A District 2

Hampton-Dumont at Clear Lake

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL

New Hampton at Crestwood

Osage at Forest City

=1A District 2

Belmond-Klemme at MFL MarMac

Lake Mills at BCLUW

South Winneshiek at Central Springs

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Denver

=A District 3

West Hancock at Newman

Nashua-Plainfield at West Fork

North Butler at Rockford

Saint Ansgar at Grundy Center

=8-Man District 2

AGWSR at Northwood-Kensett

Janesville at North Iowa

Riceville at Clarksville

Central Elkader at Turkey Valley (non-district)

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Shane Buechele threw for 171 yards and a score, and Texas opened Big 12 play by beating Iowa State 17-7 on Thursday night.

Chris Warren III added a rushing TD for the Longhorns (2-2, 1-0), who improved to 13-2 against the Cyclones (2-2, 0-1).

Warren had an 11-yard touchdown run and Toneil Carter caught a 22-yard TD pass from Buechele to give Texas a 14-0 halftime lead.

The game truly hinged on a pair of plays in a 21-second span late in the third quarter that went the Longhorns’ way.

Texas fumbled away a kickoff deep in its own territory, but the runner was ruled down on replay. Iowa State then took a fumbled backward pass into the end zone to briefly pull within 14-13, but the officials ruled the ball was going forward after a review.

Jacob Park threw for 246 yards and had a career-high three interceptions for Iowa State, which had scored at least 40 points in each of its first three games.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Carlos Carrasco struck out 14, Jason Kipnis and Roberto Perez hit two-run homers and the Cleveland Indians notched their 100th win, 5-2 over the understandably sluggish Twins. Minnesota clinched a wild-card berth hours earlier Thursday.

Carrasco (18-6) dominated a Minnesota lineup loaded with reserves and September call-ups. He allowed six hits – all singles – in 8 1-3 innings and improved to 3-0 with a 0.92 ERA against the Twins. The right-hander also moved into a tie for the league lead in wins with teammate Corey Kluber and Kansas City’s Jason Vargas.

Kipnis, who has moved from second base to center field, connected for a two-run homer – his first since Aug. 18 – in the sixth inning off Trevor Hildenberger (3-3) as the Indians jumped to 31-4 since Aug. 24.

This is just the third time Cleveland has won 100 games in a season. The last team to do it was Cleveland’s powerful 1995 squad, which lost to Atlanta in the World Series.

— high school volleyball

Forest City 3-0 Clear Lake (25-17, 25-14, 25-11)

Central Springs 3-1 West Fork

#3/4A Waverly-Shell Rock 3-1 #10/4A Charles City

2017 Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 28

Class 1A

1 Janesville 16-6 1

2 Springville 26-2 2

3 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 21-4 3

4 Starmont 13-4 4

5 New London 22-3 5

6 Tripoli 16-5 7

7 Holy Trinity Catholic 19-3 6

8 North Tama 19-3 8

9 Montezuma 18-3 9

10 Iowa Valley 16-9 10

11 Algona Bishop Garrigan 15-9 12

12 Harris-Lake Park 11-4 13

13 Dunkerton 16-5 11

14 HLV 12-4 NR

15 Essex 12-4 NR

Dropped Out: Iowa Mennonite (14), Central Elkader (15)

Class 2A

1 Dike-New Hartford 30-3 1

2 Western Christian 16-3 2

3 Grundy Center 24-2 3

4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 15-2 4

5 Sidney 21-3 5

6 Lake Mills 29-1 7

7 Treynor 17-3 8

8 Unity Christian 9-7 6

9 Tri-Center 16-2 12

10 Hinton 13-8 10

11 Iowa City Regina 21-7 11

12 Wilton 19-4 11

13 Clarinda 12-7 13

14 Bellevue 14-5 14

15 Van Meter 12-3 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

1 Sioux Center 20-4 2

2 Kuemper Catholic 26-2 1

3 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 20-6 3

4 Mount Vernon 11-5 5

5 Tipton 20-3 6

6 Gilbert 18-9 7

7 Osage 10-6 8

8 Davenport Assumption 14-5 4

9 Red Oak 9-8 9

10 West Liberty 17-3 10

11 Beckman Catholic 18-9 11

12 New Hampton 16-3 13

13 MOC-Floyd Valley 17-6 NR

14 Iowa Falls-Alden 16-3 12

15 Forest City 19-2 NR

Dropped Out: Humboldt (14), Shenandoah (15)

Class 4A

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 23-4 1

2 Pella 19-2 2

3 Waverly-Shell Rock 22-4 3

4 Dubuque Wahlert 10-4 4

5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 20-6 5

6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-1 8

7 Center Point-Urbana 21-7 7

8 Lewis Central 22-4 6

9 Independence 20-2 9

10 Charles City 10-8 10

11 Dallas Center-Grimes 17-4 11

12 Marion 13-7 12

13 North Scott 15-7 13

14 Fort Madison 16-5 14

15 Fairfield 17-5 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 5A

1 Cedar Falls 25-2 1

2 West Des Moines Valley 24-7 3

3 Ankeny Centennial 17-3 4

4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21-2 2

5 Linn-Mar 21-6 5

6 Dubuque Hempstead 18-5 6

7 Pleasant Valley 18-1 7

8 Bettendorf 17-2 8

9 Iowa City West 16-10 9

10 Dowling Catholic 21-6 10

11 Indianola 17-6 11

12 Ankeny 16-12 12

13 Urbandale 14-6 14

14 Waukee 15-11 13

15 Johnston 9-8 15

Dropped Out: none

DES MOINES – NIACC assistant wrestling coach TJ Sebolt will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame on Feb. 17 at Wells Fargo Arena during the state wrestling finals.

Sebolt, who also runs the Sebolt Wrestling Academy in Mason City and Ames, was a four-time state champion at Centerville from 2003-06.

Sebolt, who never lost to an Iowa wrestler, graduated as Iowa’s all-time win leader (207-1), pin leader (136) and most consecutive wins (192).

Other members of the wrestling hall of fame class are coaches David Schaffer of Spencer and Rick Caldwell of Waverly-Shell Rock and wrestlers Don Buzzard of Waterloo East (1964), Mark Kist of Eagle Grove (2006) and Chad Zaputil of Centerville (1988).