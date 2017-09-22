Friday September 22nd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

93.9-FM KIA — Newman at Rockford — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City at Cedar Falls — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:15

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — “This Week in College Football” Big Ten preview 6:00; “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake at Forest City — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Penn State — pre-game 4:30, kickoff 6:30

DETROIT (AP) – Joe Mauer and Jorge Polanco had three hits each, and the Minnesota Twins extended their lead for the American League’s second wild card by beating the Detroit Tigers 12-1 on Thursday night.

The Twins are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Angels in the race for the AL’s final postseason spot. Los Angeles lost earlier in the day to Cleveland.

Minnesota scored three runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings, then added four more in the eighth. The Twins rebounded from a three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees, routing a depleted Detroit team that is 4-17 in September after trading Justin Verlander and Justin Upton.

Adalberto Mejia fell one out short of a win, allowing a run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Dillon Gee (3-2) was credited with a victory in relief.

Jordan Zimmermann (8-13) yielded three runs and five hits in four innings.

FOREST CITY — Clear Lake tries to keep their district record perfect tonight as the 7th-ranked Lions travel to Forest City in Class 2A District 2 play. Clear Lake has opened up district play with wins over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Osage, with coach Jared DeVries giving a lot of credit to their success to the continued growth of the offensive and defense lines.

Forest City is 0-4 overall and 0-2 in district play, but DeVries says he’s not taking the Indians lightly.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 tonight in Forest City. You can hear the Clear Lake-Forest City game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting with the pre-game at 6:45

CEDAR FALLS — Mason City High opens up district play tonight with a trip to 8th-ranked Cedar Falls. The Mohawks are off to an 0-4 start, led by Danny Kamm who has passed for 371 yards and rushed for 226 yards. The Tigers are 3-1 overall, with their only loss coming to 2nd-ranked Iowa City West two weeks ago 32-31. Prior to that loss, Cedar Falls beat Fort Dodge 55-7 and Ames 65-7, and last week beat Western Dubuque of Epworth 38-18. Sam Gary leads the team offensively with 556 yards rushing with eight touchdowns, while Luke Gillett has passed for 777 yards and 10 touchdowns. You can hear the Mason City-Cedar Falls game on AM-1300 KGLO tonight with kickoff slated for 7:15.

ROCKFORD — After their first loss last week to Grundy Center, the Newman football team looks to rebound tonight as they travel to Rockford. The Warriors come in with an 0-4 record, being shut out in their first two district games 49-0 to Grundy Center and 52-0 to Nashua-Plainfield. You can hear the Newman-Rockford game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 tonight with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock .

—- Week 5 high school football schedule involving districts with area teams

= 4A District 5

Mason City at #8 Cedar Falls

Cedar Rapids Washington at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Waterloo West at Waterloo East

= 3A District 3

Independence at Charles City

#8 Decorah at #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier

Benton Community at Waverly-Shell Rock

Vinton-Shellsburg at South Tama County

= 2A District 2

#7 Clear Lake at Forest City

Crestwood at Osage

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Hampton-Dumont

New Hampton at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL

= 1A District 2

Central Springs at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Denver at Belmond-Klemme

MFL MarMac at Lake Mills

BCLUW at South Winneshiek

= A District 3

Newman at Rockford

West Fork at #10 Saint Ansgar

Grundy Center at West Hancock

Nashua-Plainfield 17, North Butler 0 (forfeit)

= 8-Man District 2

Northwood-Kensett at Riceville

North Iowa at Clarksville

Turkey Valley at AGWSR

Central City at Janesville (non-district)

— high school volleyball Thursday night

#13/3A Humboldt 3-1 Clear Lake (25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 27-25)

North Iowa 3-2 Newman (20-25, 25-16, 31-29, 23-25, 15-8)

2017 FIFTH Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

For Immediate Release – September 21, 2017

Class 1A

1 Janesville 12-4 1

2 Springville 20-1 3

3 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 14-4 5

4 Starmont 9-4 4

5 New London 16-3 6

6 Holy Trinity Catholic 14-2 2

7 Tripoli 15-6 7

8 North Tama 17-3 8

9 Montezuma 16-3 10

10 Iowa Valley 13-7 12

11 Dunkerton 14-3 9

12 Algona Garrigan 11-6 13

13 Harris-Lake Park 11-4 15

14 Iowa Mennonite 8-7 11

15 Central Elkader 10-4 NR

Dropped Out: East Union (14)

Class 2A

1 Dike-New Hartford 23-2 1

2 Western Christian 11-3 2

3 Grundy Center 21-1 3

4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 15-2 4

5 Sidney 15-3 5

6 Unity Christian 6-4 6

7 Lake Mills 22-1 7

8 Treynor 17-3 10

9 Hinton 10-4 9

10 Iowa City Regina 18-5 13

11 Wilton 19-4 8

12 Tri-Center 14-2 15

13 Clarinda 12-6 11

14 Bellevue 11-3 NR

15 Van Meter 10-3 NR

Dropped Out: Pella Christian (12), Sumner-Fredericksburg (14)

Class 3A

1 Kuemper Catholic 23-0 1

2 Sioux Center 15-2 2

3 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 16-4 3

4 Davenport Assumption 11-3 4

5 Mount Vernon 10-5 5

6 Tipton 14-2 6

7 Gilbert 14-7 7

8 Osage 9-6 8

9 Red Oak 7-5 9

10 West Liberty 12-2 10

11 Beckman Catholic 17-9 11

12 Iowa Falls-Alden 12-1 13

13 New Hampton 15-3 14

14 Humboldt 19-3 NR

15 Shenandoah 15-3 NR

Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (12), Camanche (15)

Class 4A

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-3 1

2 Pella 18-2 2

3 Waverly-Shell Rock 17-3 4

4 Dubuque Wahlert 10-3 3

5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 13-6 5

6 Lewis Central 14-3 6

7 Center Point-Urbana 17-5 7

8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-1 9

9 Independence 19-2 8

10 Charles City 8-6 10

11 Dallas Center-Grimes 12-3 11

12 Marion 12-7 12

13 North Scott 14-7 13

14 Fort Madison 15-4 NR

15 Fairfield 12-5 14

Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (15)

Class 5A

1 Cedar Falls 18-2 1

2 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 16-1 3

3 West Des Moines Valley 26-4 6

4 Ankeny Centennial 16-3 2

5 Linn-Mar 17-4 4

6 Dubuque Hempstead 13-4 5

7 Pleasant Valley 17-1 7

8 Bettendorf 12-1 9

9 Iowa City West 12-7 8

10 Dowling Catholic 17-4 10

11 Indianola 16-6 11

12 Ankeny 13-10 12

13 Waukee 18-12 13

14 Urbandale 13-6 14

15 Johnston 9-7 15

Dropped Out: None