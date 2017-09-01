Friday September 1st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

93.9 KIA-FM — Newman vs. Lake Mills — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City vs. Marshalltown — pre-game 7:00, kickoff 7:30

AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake at Webster City — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:30, pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30, Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Wyoming — pre-game 9:00, kickoff 11:00

WEBSTER CITY — North Central Conference rivals Clear Lake and Webster City match up on the football field tonight in non-district play. The Lions had a 16-game winning streak in the series between the two schools, but the last two years the Lynx have come away with victories. Clear Lake is coming off of a 55-22 win over Mason City High last week, led by Speed Toyne’s six touchdown runs. Coach Jared DeVries says the offensive line continues to improve.

DeVries says his defense will be tested by Webster City’s single-wing offense.

Webster City made the Class 3A state championship game last year, falling to three-time champion Pella. Lynx coach Bob Howard says as a number of seniors graduated from that squad, it’s a new year and they have to put that title game appearance behind them.

Howard knows his team will be challenged by the Lions tonight.

Webster City beat another North Central Conference foe Humboldt last week 28-7. You can hear the Clear Lake-Webster City game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting with the Radio Iowa Scouting Report at 6:30, the pre-game is at 6:45, with kickoff slated for 7:30.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High football team tries to rebound from last week’s loss to Clear Lake when they host Marshalltown. The Bobcats are coming off a loss to Ames, but Mohawk coach Matt Berkley says he was pleased with how his team regrouped after halftime last week and played a good second half.

Berkley says it should be a typical matchup between the conference rivals.

You can hear the Mason City-Marshalltown game on AM-1300 KGLO tonight starting with the pre-game at around 7 o’clock, with the kickoff slated for 7:30.

MASON CITY — At halftime of the Mason City-Marshalltown game tonight, this year’s class of the Mason City High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted.

• Eddie Anderson was a football player at Mason City High in the early 1900s, went on to be an All-American at Notre Dame, was a player-coach for the NFL’s Chicago Cardinals, and later coached at Columbia College (now Loras), DePaul, Holy Cross, and the University of Iowa

• Ron Angell is an Iowa boys basketball Hall of Fame member, starring for the Mohawks in the 1970s before playing for NIACC and Drake

• 1997 graduate Tom Caughlin was a state champion for the Mohawks in track and was a three-time Drake Relays champion in the 3200

• 1950 graduate Norvard Nalan was a two-time runner-up for Mason City at the state wrestling tournament and went on to win two NCAA and three Big Ten titles at Michigan

• The 1978 Mohawk Class 4A state championship football team, coached by legendary coach Barry Alvarez, won the school’s only state football title

53 nominations were taken for this year’s Hall of Fame Class.

MASON CITY — Newman opens up the home portion of their scheduled tonight hosting Lake Mills. The Knights picked up a 28-16 win on the road at St. Edmond last week, highlighted by a 100-yard rushing performance from Ben Jacobs. You can hear the Newman-Lake Mills game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose tonight starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with kickoff slated for 7 o’clock .

—- Week 2 high school football games

Clear Lake at Webster City

Marshalltown at Mason City

Lake Mills at Newman

Osage at Charles City

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at Algona

Humboldt at Hampton-Dumont

Spirit Lake at Forest City

Eagle Grove at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL

Belmond-Klemme at West Hancock

Central Springs at West Fork

St. Ansgar at South Winneshiek

Rockford at North Union

== 8-man

Northwood-Kensett at Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

North Iowa at West Bend-Mallard

Kee at Riceville

— high school volleyball last night

Algona 3-0 Clear Lake (25-17, 25-13, 25-21)

Newman 3-0 Nashua-Plainfield (26-24, 25-22, 25-19)

Osage 3-0 St. Ansgar

Central Springs 3-0 North Butler

Forest City 3-0 North Union

Lake Mills 3-0 Garrigan

GHV 3-1 West Hancock

West Fork 3-1 Northwood-Kensett

Webster City 3-2 Hampton-Dumont

2017 SECOND Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Janesville 1-0 1

2 Holy Trinity Catholic 1-0 2

3 Springville 5-1 3

4 Starmont 4-2 4

5 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 1-0 5

6 New London 4-0 7

7 Tripoli 2-0 9

8 Montezuma 11-1 8

9 Algona Bishop Garrigan 5-1 6

10 Iowa Valley 3-2 10

11 North Tama 6-0 NR

12 Iowa Mennonite 3-0 NR

13 Harris-Lake Park 4-3 13

14 Don Bosco 3-2 NR

15 Edgewood-Colesburg 2-3 11

Dropped Out: Lamoni (12), Marquette Catholic (14), Southeast Warren (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 4-1 1

2 Western Christian 0-0 2

3 Grundy Center 8-0 3

4 Unity Christian 1-0 5

5 Council Bluffs St. Albert 0-1 4

6 Sidney 2-0 6

7 Hinton 1-0 9

8 Lake Mills 2-0 11

9 Wilton 9-0 14

10 Pella Christian 2-3 10

11 Jesup 3-1 8

12 Treynor 5-1 12

13 Sumner-Fredericksburg 1-1 7

14 Clarinda 4-0 NR

15 Iowa City Regina 5-0 NR

Dropped Out: Des Moines Christian (13), Belle Plaine (15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Kuemper Catholic 6-0 1

2 Osage 2-0 2

3 Tipton 4-0 5

4 Sioux Center 4-0 6

5 Red Oak 2-2 7

6 Davenport Assumption 2-0 8

7 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 3-2 4

8 West Delaware 3-3 3

9 West Liberty 5-0 15

10 Beckman Catholic 5-1 10

11 Gilbert 3-3 11

12 Mount Vernon 1-1 12

13 Estherville Lincoln Central 3-0 NR

14 South Central Calhoun 5-3 14

15 Monticello 4-2 NR

Dropped Out: Spirit Lake (9), Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (13)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-1 1

2 Dubuque Wahlert 2-0 2

3 Independence 6-0 11

4 Pella 7-1 3

5 Bishop Heelan 1-3 4

6 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 7

7 Lewis Central 2-2 6

8 Charles City 3-1 4

9 Center Point-Urbana 7-1 8

10 Bondurant-Farrar 6-1 NR

11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-0 NR

12 Clinton 1-1 12

13 Marion 0-0 13

14 Harlan 6-1 NR

15 Western Dubuque 0-0 15

Dropped Out: ADM (9), Fort Madison (10), Fairfield (14)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 8-0 2

2 Ankeny Centennial 5-1 1

3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-0 8

4 Linn-Mar 4-2 4

5 Dowling Catholic 8-1 5

6 Dubuque Hemsptead 6-1 7

7 West Des Moines Valley 8-2 3

8 Pleasant Valley 5-0 15

9 Iowa City West 3-2 13

10 Bettendorf 4-1 6

11 Urbandale 8-3 11

12 Indianola 9-1 12

13 Ankeny 2-3 14

14 Waukee 5-5 NR

15 Cedar Rapids Washington 1-1 NR

Dropped Out: Des Moines Roosevelt (9)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Max Kepler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 Thursday for their fourth straight win.

Trailing 4-3 entering their final at-bat at Target Field, the Twins came back and held their slim lead for the second AL wild-card spot. The Twins completed a three-game sweep with their first hop-off win since current Minnesota manager Paul Molitor was plunked in the 10th at the Metrodome in 1996 to beat Kansas City.

Pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza opened the ninth with an infield single off closer Juan Minaya (2-2). After a one-out walk, Eddie Rosario hit a tying single.

Joe Mauer then walked to load the bases and Jorge Polanco lined back to Minaya. With the crowd on its feet, Minaya’s first pitch hit Kepler in the front foot for the winning run.

Alen Hanson hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to give the White Sox a 4-3 lead. He connected off Matt Belisle (1-2).

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jakeem Grant caught four passes for 141 yards and a touchdown and the Miami Dolphins wrapped up the preseason with a 30-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. Both teams rested almost all of their regular starters with the first game of the regular season just a week away.