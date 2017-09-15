Friday September 15th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND:

= FRIDAY

93.9 KIA-FM — Newman at Grundy Center — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High at Urbandale — pre-game 6:40, kickoff 7:00

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — “This Week in College Football” Big Ten show 6:00; “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake vs. Osage — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30

= SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. North Texas — pre-game 12:30, kickoff 2:30

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Byron Buxton’s 10th-inning homer gave the Minnesota Twins their second straight walk-off victory, a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

A night after Eddie Rosario beat the San Diego Padres with a 10th-inning homer, Buxton connected on a 1-0 count off Toronto’s Luis Santos with two outs. Buxton’s 15th homer didn’t leave much suspense as it reached the second deck in left field.

Dillon Gee (2-2) pitched one inning of relief for Minnesota, which earned its fifth walk-off win of the season and has won six of its past eight games. The Twins maintained their lead for the second wild card in the American League.

Santos (0-1) recorded two outs in the loss. Toronto’s Justin Smoak had tied the game with a two-out homer in the top of the ninth off Twins closer Matt Belisle.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake celebrates homecoming tonight as the 9th-ranked Lions host Osage in a Class 2A District 2 contest. Both teams opened up district play last week with blowout wins, Clear Lake beating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-14, while Osage shut out Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 34-0. Lions coach Jared DeVries says he’s happy with the progress his team has made in the first third of the season, led by an offensive line that has led to a balanced offensive attack.

DeVries says Osage, despite a 1-2 record overall, will present a challenge.

You can hear the Clear Lake and Osage game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting with the pre-game tonight at 6:45, with kickoff slated for 7:30.

URBANDALE — Mason City High wraps up non-district play tonight as they travel to Urbandale. Both teams have started out the season with an 0-3 record, with Urbandale’s losses coming to #9 Waukee, #1 Dowling, and #5 Johnston. Mohawk coach Matt Berkley says Urbandale should be a good match-up for his team.

You can hear the Mason City-Urbandale game on AM-1300 KGLO tonight, starting at 6:40 with the pre-game, with the kickoff at 7 o’clock.

GRUNDY CENTER — Newman travels to Grundy Center in a Class A District 3 contest tonight. Both teams opened up district play with big wins, the Knights beating West Fork 48-8 while Grundy Center beat Rockford 49-0. Grundy Center is led by Caleb Kuiper, who has rushed for 509 yards and five touchdowns through the first three games. You can hear the Newman-Grundy Center game on 93.9 KIA The Country Moose starting at about 6:45 with the pre-game, with kickoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.

GREENE — North Butler has decided to forfeit their Class A District 3 game against St. Ansgar tonight. North Butler superintendent Joel Foster in a blog post on the school’s website on Tuesday stated that he made the decision due to the health and safety of the school’s athletes. Foster said the team only had 14 healthy athletes, with several of those being ill at the time, and he felt if the school went ahead and played the game that they’d be placing their kids in a dangerous situation. He also stated that in his opinion, 14 players were not enough to play an 11-man varsity high school football game. Foster says determinations of future contests will be made on a week-by-week basis pending the health of the players.

— Week 4 high school football games from area districts

= 3A District 3

Cedar Rapids Xavier at Charles City

Decorah at Benton Community

South Tama County at Independence

Waverly-Shell Rock at Vinton-Shellsburg

= 2A District 2

Osage at Clear Lake

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Crestwood

Forest City at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Hampton-Dumont at New Hampton

= 1A District 2

Central Springs at BCLUW

Lake Mills at Denver

South Winneshiek at MFL MarMac

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Belmond-Klemme

= A District 3

Newman at Grundy Center

Rockford at Nashua-Plainfield

West Hancock at West Fork

Saint Ansgar at North Butler (win by forfeit)

= 8-Man District 2

North Iowa at Northwood-Kensett

Riceville at Turkey Valley

Clarksville at Janesville

AGWSR at Don Bosco (non-district)

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys cross country team won their home cross country meet Thursday at the Iowa Regular Baptist Camp near Ventura. The Lions had 51 points, with Humboldt finishing second with 64 points, followed by South Hamilton, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Newman in the top five. Reece Smith and Ray Cataldo of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished in the top two spots, with Smith winning the race with a time of 16:49. Sam Pedelty of Clear Lake finished third with a time of 17:34

= Humboldt won the girls team title with 20 points, Newman was a distant second with 95 points, while Clear Lake ended up sixth. The Wildcats had five runners finish in the top seven, with Bryce Gidel winning in a time of 20:27. Grace Henrich of Newman finished ninth in 22:51, with Gretchen Jones of Clear Lake finishing tenth in 23:01

— high school volleyball

Crestwood 3-0 Clear Lake (25-20, 25-16, 28-26)

Iowa Falls-Alden 3-0 Hampton-Dumont

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-0 Algona

Janesville 3-0 Riceville

2017 FOURTH Iowa Girls High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 14, 2017

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Janesville 9-1 1

2 Holy Trinity Catholic 4-0 2

3 Springville 13-1 3

4 Starmont 16-2 4

5 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 10-2 5

6 New London 8-0 6

7 Tripoli 13-1 7

8 North Tama 12-1 8

9 Dunkerton 9-2 12

10 Montezuma 14-3 13

11 Iowa Mennonite 7-3 10

12 Iowa Valley 11-7 NR

13 Algona Bishop Garrigan 7-3 9

14 East Union 11-2 14

15 Harris-Lake Park 6-4 11

Dropped Out: Edgewood-Colesburg (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 16-2 1

2 Western Christian 9-3 2

3 Grundy Center 17-0 3

4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 14-1 5

5 Sidney 11-2 6

6 Unity Christian 5-4 4

7 Lake Mills 16-1 8

8 Wilton 15-1 9

9 Hinton 6-2 7

10 Treynor 11-2 11

11 Clarinda 10-3 13

12 Pella Christian 6-7 10

13 Iowa City Regina 14-3 14

14 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-5 12

15 Tri-Center 10-0 NR

Dropped Out: Jesup (14)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Kuemper Catholic 15-0 1

2 Sioux Center 14-2 3

3 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 13-4 8

4 Davenport Assumption 7-1 4

5 Mount Vernon 9-5 9

6 Tipton 10-2 8

7 Gilbert 8-6 11

8 Osage 6-4 2

9 Red Oak 3-4 5

10 West Liberty 11-2 6

11 Beckman Catholic 11-7 7

12 South Central Calhoun 21-3 13

13 Iowa Falls-Alden 10-1 NR

14 New Hampton 14-3 NR

15 Camanche 17-4 14

Dropped Out: Estherville-LC (12), Humboldt (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 11-3 1

2 Pella 12-2 3

3 Dubuque Wahlert 6-2 2

4 Waverly-Shell Rock 13-3 4

5 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 7-5 5

6 Lewis Central 8-3 6

7 Center Point-Urbana 16-5 7

8 Independence 13-1 8

9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9-0 10

10 Charles City 7-6 12

11 Dallas Center-Grimes 11-3 14

12 Marion 7-5 11

13 North Scott 13-7 13

14 Fairfield 7-4 NR

15 Bondurant-Farrar 7-2 9

Dropped Out: Clinton (15)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 14-1 1

2 Ankeny Centennial 16-2 2

3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 14-1 3

4 Linn-Mar 17-3 4

5 Dubuque Hempstead 12-3 5

6 West Des Moines Valley 19-4 7

7 Pleasant Valley 11-1 6

8 Iowa City West 12-6 9

9 Bettendorf 11-1 10

10 Dowling Catholic 16-5 8

11 Indianola 12-4 12

12 Ankeny 8-8 11

13 Waukee 13-10 13

14 Urbandale 13-6 14

15 Johnston 5-6 NR

Dropped Out: Marshalltown (15)