Friday October 6th Local Sports

Newman at St. Ansgar — kickoff 7:00

Mason City at Cedar Rapids Washington — kickoff 7:15

Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL — kickoff 6:00

Iowa vs. Illinois — kickoff 11:00

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL in a Class 2A District 2 matchup this evening. The Lions are alone on top of the district standings with a 4-0 record, with four other teams tied at 3-1. The Lions are leading the district in total yards with 2065 and points per game at just under 38. Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says his team’s offense has done well despite having to battle through some injuries in losing running back Speed Toyne and lineman Dalton Mennenga earlier in the season.

DeVries says despite Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL having an 0-6 record, they won’t take the Cowboys lightly.

The Clear Lake and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL game is tonight with kickoff slated for 7:30.

CEDAR RAPIDS — After picking up their first win of the year with a 40-18 homecoming victory over Waterloo East, Mason City High hits the road to face Cedar Rapids Washington in a Class 4A District 5 contest tonight. Mohawk coach Matt Berkley says the team has responded well in practice after last week’s win.

Cedar Rapids Washington is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the district after a 35-6 loss to Cedar Falls last week. Berkley expects a competitive contest.

The Mason City-Cedar Rapids Washington game kickoff from Kingston Stadium is scheduled for 7:15.

ST. ANSGAR — Newman takes a road trip to St. Ansgar to face the 8th-ranked Saints in a Class A District 3 contest. The Knights will have to try to contain a St. Ansgar rushing attack that averages more than 330 yards per contest, led by senior Dayton Smith, who is averaging about 130 yards per contest. St. Ansgar has scored at least 35 points per contest, including a 42-21 win at Grundy Center last week. Newman is 4-2 overall and 2-2 in district play and will try to bounce back from a 54-20 loss to West Hancock last week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 o'clock.

— games from districts with area teams

= 4A District 5

Mason City at Cedar Rapids Washington

Cedar Falls at Waterloo West

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 42, Waterloo East 12 (Thursday)

= 3A District 3

Benton Community at Charles City

Decorah at South Tama County

Vinton-Shellsburg at Independence

Waverly-Shell Rock at Cedar Rapids Xavier

= 2A District 2

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Clear Lake

Crestwood at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Forest City at Hampton-Dumont

Osage at New Hampton

= 1A District 2

BCLUW at Belmond-Klemme

Central Springs at Lake Mills

MFL MarMac at Denver

South Winneshiek at Sumner-Fredericksburg

= A District 3

Newman at Saint Ansgar

Grundy Center at Nashua-Plainfield

Rockford at West Hancock

West Fork at North Butler

= 8-Man District 2

Turkey Valley at Northwood-Kensett

Riceville at Janesville

Clarksville at AGWSR

North Iowa at Tripoli (non-district)

— high school volleyball last night

Webster City 3-0 Clear Lake (25-20, 25-20, 25-10)

Rockford 3-1 GHV

2017 Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, Oct. 5

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Janesville 24-6 1

2 Springville 28-2 2

3 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 22-4 3

4 Starmont 19-5 4

5 New London 29-3 5

6 Tripoli 20-7 6

7 Holy Trinity Catholic 24-5 7

8 North Tama 21-6 8

9 Montezuma 19-3 9

10 Iowa Valley 17-9 10

11 Dunkerton 17-7 13

12 HLV 13-4 14

13 Algona Bishop Garrigan 16-10 11

14 Essex 15-4 15

15 Harris-Lake Park 15-7 12

Dropped Out: None

Class 2A

1 Dike-New Hartford 31-3 1

2 Western Christian 23-4 2

3 Grundy Center 29-4 3

4 Council Bluffs St. Albert 21-3 4

5 Sidney 23-3 5

6 Lake Mills 30-1 6

7 Unity Christian 10-7 8

8 Tri-Center 23-2 9

9 Treynor 20-4 7

10 Hinton 17-10 10

11 Iowa City Regina 22-7 11

12 Wilton 21-4 12

13 North Cedar 16-10 NR

14 Clarinda 12-9 13

15 Wapsie Valley 16-11 NR

Dropped Out: Bellevue (14), Van Meter (15)

Class 3A

1 Sioux Center 22-4 1

2 Kuemper Catholic 28-2 2

3 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 26-6 3

4 Mount Vernon 18-6 4

5 Gilbert 19-9 6

6 Osage 16-7 7

7 Davenport Assumption 20-5 8

8 Tipton 24-5 5

9 MOC-Floyd Valley 19-6 13

10 Red Oak 15-9 9

11 Dyersville Beckman Catholic 22-11 11

12 Iowa Falls-Alden 17-3 14

13 West Liberty 19-7 10

14 Forest City 20-3 15

15 Monticello 20-7 NR

Dropped Out: New Hampton (12)

Class 4A

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 26-7 1

2 Dubuque Wahlert 12-8 4

3 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 21-6 5

4 Pella 24-3 2

5 Waverly-Shell Rock 28-5 3

6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 24-2 6

7 Center Point-Urbana 23-7 7

8 Lewis Central 22-5 8

9 North Scott 16-7 13

10 Independence 24-4 9

11 Charles City 16-10 10

12 Marion 17-9 12

13 Western Dubuque 14-10 NR

14 Fort Madison 18-5 14

15 Harlan 14-8 NR

Dropped Out: Dallas Center-Grimes (11), Fairfield (15)

Class 5A

1 Cedar Falls 26-2 1

2 West Des Moines Valley 34-4 2

3 Ankeny Centennial 24-4 3

4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 27-3 4

5 Linn-Mar 22-6 5

6 Dubuque Hemsptead 19-4 6

7 Pleasant Valley 23-2 7

8 Iowa City West 17-10 9

9 Bettendorf 17-3 8

10 Dowling Catholic 22-6 10

11 Indianola 21-7 11

12 Waukee 23-17 14

13 Ankeny 16-13 12

14 Urbandale 17-8 13

15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 16-10 NR

Dropped Out: Johnston (15)

AMES — It has been back to basics for a new look Iowa State basketball team. Coach Steve Prohm enters his third year as head coach and must replace Monte Morris, Naz Mitrou-Long, Matt Thomas and Deonte Burton off last year’s team that finished 24-11 and won another Big 12 Tournament title.

Prohm says because it is an inexperienced team the early practices will be different.

Iowa State opens the regular season at Missouri on November 10.