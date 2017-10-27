Friday October 27th Local Sports

CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast
CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage
CBS Breaking News
Radio Iowa
Search
Archives
THIS WEEKEND
== FRIDAY
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB & kribam.com — “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 5:45; Class 2A first round — Clear Lake vs. Waukon — pre-game 6:00, kickoff 7:00; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30
AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com — Class A first round — St. Ansgar vs. East Buchanan — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00
== SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football vs. Minnesota — pre-game 3:30, kickoff 5:30
CLEAR LAKE — After a year hiatus from the playoffs, 9th-ranked Clear Lake hosts 3rd-ranked Waukon in a Class 2A first round game tonight. The Lions fell in their regular season finale to New Hampton to finish as the runner-up in District 2, and Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says his team is ready to bounce back from last week’s tough loss.
DeVries says his defense will be ready for Waukon’s high-powered offensive attack.
Waukon finished as District 4’s runner up to top-ranked Cascade. The Indians have a balanced offense led by quarterback Abe Schwartz, who has thrown for just under 1800 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Mitchell Snitker has just under 1300 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. Coach Chad Beermann also gives a lot of credit to his defense.
Beermann says the Lions will be a challenge on both sides of the football.
You can hear the Clear Lake-Waukon game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting with the “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” at 5:45. The pre-game show starts at 6 o’clock, with kickoff from Lions Field scheduled for 7 o’clock.
CLASS 2A:
#3 Waukon @ #9 Clear Lake
Dike-New Hartford @ #7 New Hampton
Carroll Kuemper @ #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Centerville @ #2 Mount Vernon
Sioux Center @ #5 South Central Calhoun
#10 Union (La Porte City) @ #8 Aplington-Parkersburg
West Liberty @ #1 Cascade
Williamsburg @ #6 PCM
ST. ANSGAR — 6th-ranked St. Ansgar hosts 10th-ranked East Buchanan in a Class A first round game. Saints coach Drew Clevenger says a number of players stepped up after graduating 14 seniors from last year’s squad that made the state semifinals, including quarterback Collin Kramer, who has passed for 415 yards while rushing for 433 more.
East Buchanan’s lone loss was a 14-13 decision to 5th-ranked Wapsie Valley back in Week 4. Since then, they’ve outscored their opponents by a 172-41 margin. Clevenger says they’ll have to control the East Buchanan defense if they want a chance at winning.
You can hear the St. Ansgar-East Buchanan game on AM-1300 KGLO and on kgloam.com, with the pre-game at about 6:45 tonight, with kickoff from St. Ansgar scheduled for 7 o’clock.
CLASS A:
#10 East Buchanan @ #6 Saint Ansgar
West Hancock @ #4 Algona Bishop Garrigan
LeMars Gehlen @ #7 Southwest Valley
#9 Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ #5 Wapsie Valley
New London @ #1 Lynnville-Sully
Pekin @ #3 Hudson
Sioux Central @ #2 West Sioux
Westwood @ #8 Council Bluffs St. Albert
CLASS 1A:
Belmond-Klemme @ #3 Van Meter
IKM-Manning @ #1 West Lyon
Pleasantville @ #5 West Branch
Sigourney-Keota @ #2 Pella Christian
#9 South Hamilton @ #8 Denver
South Winneshiek @ #4 Iowa City Regina
#6 Western Christian @ #10 AHSTW
Wilton @ #7 Bellevue
CLASS 4A:
#7 Cedar Falls vs #5 Cedar Rapids Prairie at Wartburg College
Cedar Rapids Washington @ #1 Iowa City West
Davenport Central @ #8 North Scott
#2 Dowling @ Urbandale
Lewis Central @ #3 Valley West Des Moines
Pleasant Valley @ #4 Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont
#9 Southeast Polk @ #6 Johnston
Waukee @ #10 Ankeny Centennial
CLASS 3A:
Bishop Heelan Sioux City @ #6 Harlan
#10 Carlisle @ #4 Dallas Center-Grimes
Decorah @ #2 Solon
Glenwood @ #3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Oskaloosa @ #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier
Washington @ #9 Davenport Assumption
#8 Waverly-Shell Rock @ West Delaware
#7 Webster City @ #5 Pella
CLASS 8-MAN:
Boyer Valley @ #3 Remsen St. Mary’s
Fremont-Mills @ #7 Stanton
Janesville @ Midland
Lenox @ #4 Sidney
Lone Tree @ H-L-V
Moravia @ #1 Don Bosco
#5 Newell-Fonda @ #2 Audubon
#10 Tripoli @ #6 Riceville
— high school regional semifinal volleyball last night
== 2A Region 6
#7 Lake Mills 3-0 Central Springs (25-9, 25-15, 25-19)
Wapsie Valley 3-0 South Winneshiek (25-21, 25-19, 25-19)
Regional final on Tuesday at Nashua
== 1A Region 5
@ Rockford — #7 Tripoli 3-0 North Iowa (25-16, 25-8, 25-23)
Kee 3-2 #10 Dunkerton (27-25, 25-20, 16-25, 20-25, 15-10)
— junior college volleyball last night
NIACC 3-1 Viterbo JV (25-20, 25-12, 25-27, 25-23)
MASON CITY — The NIACC winter sports teams are getting ready to start their seasons.
=== The NIACC women’s basketball team is ranked 9th in the pre-season junior college Division II poll released on Thursday. NIACC was 19-13 overall, reaching the Region XI championship game for the fourth straight season before falling to the eventual national champion Kirkwood. Lady Trojans coach Todd Ciochetto says he has another hard-working bunch.
The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference is one of the toughest leagues in the country, and Ciochetto says it should be another challenge conference schedule.
NIACC opens the season next weekend hosting the Konigsmark Klassic, facing 18th-ranked Illinois Central and Bay College
=== The NIACC men’s basketball team is looking to improve from last year’s 16-15 mark. Coach Mark Mohl says his team has some experienced players that should be leaders on this year’s squad.
Mohl says it will be another competitive conference race.
NIACC opens up the season next weekend with the Konigsmark Klassic against Fort Scott Community College and Bay College.
=== The NIACC wrestling team is a couple of weeks away from starting their season after finishing seventh at the national tournament last year, crowning five all-Americans. Coach Steve Kelly says he hopes for another successful season.
Kelly says he’s enjoyed seeing his team work hard in the pre-season, a squad that’s led by Austin Anderly, who finished fifth at 141 pounds last year.
NIACC starts their season with a dual at Iowa Western on November 8th followed by a trip to the Luther Open on November 11th. Their first home dual will be against Ellsworth on November 15th.