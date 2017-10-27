Friday October 27th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

== FRIDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB & kribam.com — “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 5:45; Class 2A first round — Clear Lake vs. Waukon — pre-game 6:00, kickoff 7:00; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30

AM-1300 KGLO & kgloam.com — Class A first round — St. Ansgar vs. East Buchanan — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa football vs. Minnesota — pre-game 3:30, kickoff 5:30

CLEAR LAKE — After a year hiatus from the playoffs, 9th-ranked Clear Lake hosts 3rd-ranked Waukon in a Class 2A first round game tonight. The Lions fell in their regular season finale to New Hampton to finish as the runner-up in District 2, and Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries says his team is ready to bounce back from last week’s tough loss.

DeVries says his defense will be ready for Waukon’s high-powered offensive attack.

Waukon finished as District 4’s runner up to top-ranked Cascade. The Indians have a balanced offense led by quarterback Abe Schwartz, who has thrown for just under 1800 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Mitchell Snitker has just under 1300 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. Coach Chad Beermann also gives a lot of credit to his defense.

Beermann says the Lions will be a challenge on both sides of the football.

You can hear the Clear Lake-Waukon game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting with the “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” at 5:45. The pre-game show starts at 6 o’clock, with kickoff from Lions Field scheduled for 7 o’clock.

CLASS 2A:

#3 Waukon @ #9 Clear Lake

Dike-New Hartford @ #7 New Hampton

Carroll Kuemper @ #4 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Centerville @ #2 Mount Vernon

Sioux Center @ #5 South Central Calhoun

#10 Union (La Porte City) @ #8 Aplington-Parkersburg

West Liberty @ #1 Cascade

Williamsburg @ #6 PCM

ST. ANSGAR — 6th-ranked St. Ansgar hosts 10th-ranked East Buchanan in a Class A first round game. Saints coach Drew Clevenger says a number of players stepped up after graduating 14 seniors from last year’s squad that made the state semifinals, including quarterback Collin Kramer, who has passed for 415 yards while rushing for 433 more.

East Buchanan’s lone loss was a 14-13 decision to 5th-ranked Wapsie Valley back in Week 4. Since then, they’ve outscored their opponents by a 172-41 margin. Clevenger says they’ll have to control the East Buchanan defense if they want a chance at winning.

You can hear the St. Ansgar-East Buchanan game on AM-1300 KGLO and on kgloam.com, with the pre-game at about 6:45 tonight, with kickoff from St. Ansgar scheduled for 7 o’clock.

CLASS A:

#10 East Buchanan @ #6 Saint Ansgar

West Hancock @ #4 Algona Bishop Garrigan

LeMars Gehlen @ #7 Southwest Valley

#9 Gladbrook-Reinbeck @ #5 Wapsie Valley

New London @ #1 Lynnville-Sully

Pekin @ #3 Hudson

Sioux Central @ #2 West Sioux

Westwood @ #8 Council Bluffs St. Albert

CLASS 1A:

Belmond-Klemme @ #3 Van Meter

IKM-Manning @ #1 West Lyon

Pleasantville @ #5 West Branch

Sigourney-Keota @ #2 Pella Christian

#9 South Hamilton @ #8 Denver

South Winneshiek @ #4 Iowa City Regina

#6 Western Christian @ #10 AHSTW

Wilton @ #7 Bellevue

CLASS 4A:

#7 Cedar Falls vs #5 Cedar Rapids Prairie at Wartburg College

Cedar Rapids Washington @ #1 Iowa City West

Davenport Central @ #8 North Scott

#2 Dowling @ Urbandale

Lewis Central @ #3 Valley West Des Moines

Pleasant Valley @ #4 Bettendorf-Morningstar-Rivermont

#9 Southeast Polk @ #6 Johnston

Waukee @ #10 Ankeny Centennial

CLASS 3A:

Bishop Heelan Sioux City @ #6 Harlan

#10 Carlisle @ #4 Dallas Center-Grimes

Decorah @ #2 Solon

Glenwood @ #3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Oskaloosa @ #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier

Washington @ #9 Davenport Assumption

#8 Waverly-Shell Rock @ West Delaware

#7 Webster City @ #5 Pella

CLASS 8-MAN:

Boyer Valley @ #3 Remsen St. Mary’s

Fremont-Mills @ #7 Stanton

Janesville @ Midland

Lenox @ #4 Sidney

Lone Tree @ H-L-V

Moravia @ #1 Don Bosco

#5 Newell-Fonda @ #2 Audubon

#10 Tripoli @ #6 Riceville

— high school regional semifinal volleyball last night

== 2A Region 6

#7 Lake Mills 3-0 Central Springs (25-9, 25-15, 25-19)

Wapsie Valley 3-0 South Winneshiek (25-21, 25-19, 25-19)

 Regional final on Tuesday at Nashua

== 1A Region 5

@ Rockford — #7 Tripoli 3-0 North Iowa (25-16, 25-8, 25-23)

Kee 3-2 #10 Dunkerton (27-25, 25-20, 16-25, 20-25, 15-10)

— junior college volleyball last night

NIACC 3-1 Viterbo JV (25-20, 25-12, 25-27, 25-23)

MASON CITY — The NIACC winter sports teams are getting ready to start their seasons.

=== The NIACC women’s basketball team is ranked 9th in the pre-season junior college Division II poll released on Thursday. NIACC was 19-13 overall, reaching the Region XI championship game for the fourth straight season before falling to the eventual national champion Kirkwood. Lady Trojans coach Todd Ciochetto says he has another hard-working bunch.

The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference is one of the toughest leagues in the country, and Ciochetto says it should be another challenge conference schedule.

NIACC opens the season next weekend hosting the Konigsmark Klassic, facing 18th-ranked Illinois Central and Bay College

=== The NIACC men’s basketball team is looking to improve from last year’s 16-15 mark. Coach Mark Mohl says his team has some experienced players that should be leaders on this year’s squad.

Mohl says it will be another competitive conference race.

NIACC opens up the season next weekend with the Konigsmark Klassic against Fort Scott Community College and Bay College.

=== The NIACC wrestling team is a couple of weeks away from starting their season after finishing seventh at the national tournament last year, crowning five all-Americans. Coach Steve Kelly says he hopes for another successful season.

Kelly says he’s enjoyed seeing his team work hard in the pre-season, a squad that’s led by Austin Anderly, who finished fifth at 141 pounds last year.

NIACC starts their season with a dual at Iowa Western on November 8th followed by a trip to the Luther Open on November 11th. Their first home dual will be against Ellsworth on November 15th.