Friday October 20th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND

== FRIDAY

AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com — Mason City High at Cedar Rapids Jefferson — pre-game 6:50, kickoff 7:15

93.9 KIA and 939kia.com — Newman at North Butler — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com — “This Week in College Football” Big Ten preview 6:00; “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” 6:30; Clear Lake vs. New Hampton — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:30; “Iowa High School Scoreboard Show” 10:00-11:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa at Northwestern — pre-game 9:00, kickoff 11:00

— High school cross country qualifying meets were held yesterday across the state, with the top three teams and top 15 individuals qualifying for next week’s state meet in Fort Dodge. Looking at the top three teams and local individual qualifiers:

== 3A boys at Spencer

1 — Gilbert 28

2 — Sergeant Bluff-Luton 86

3 — Clear Lake 96

3rd — Sam Pedelty, Clear Lake 16:33

13th — Eric Faught, Clear Lake 17:15

== 1A boys at Eagle Grove

4 Rygh, Carson Lake Mills 17:15.75

5 Dietz, Brock Nashua-Plainfield 17:25.76 3

10 Regan, Ellis Central Springs 17:51.87

12 Fettkether, Isaac Newman Catholic 17:57.66

14 Boekelman, Jordan North Iowa 17:59.15

1st — Madrid 52

2nd — South Winneshiek 68

3rd — Ogden 85

4th — Newman 100

=== 2A boys at Dike-New Hartford

1 — Reece Smith, GHV, 15:58

3 — Ray Cataldo, GHV 16:52

6 — Dalton Kelley GHV 17:16

11 — Blake Lynch, GHV 17:32

1st — GHV 49

2nd — South Hamilton 55

3rd — South Hardin 96

== 4A boys at Marshalltown

7th — Mason City 183

Mason City state qualifier — Michael Rowe, 13th, 17:16

=== 1A girls at Eagle Grove

3rd — Sheridan LaCoste, Rockford, 20:31

4th — Lindsey Davidson, Northwood-Kensett, 20:46

6th — Addy Carlson, St. Ansgar, 21:08

13th — Grace Henrich, Newman 21:49

1st — South Winn 70

2nd — Eagle Grove 108

3rd — Newman 119

=== 2A girls at Dike-New Hartford

7th — Abby Christians, GHV, 20:34

8th — Patty Teggatz, Hampton-Dumont, 20:45

1st — Crestwood 42

2nd — Cascade 65

3rd — Waukon 96

== 3A girls at Spencer

1st — Humboldt 57

2nd — Spencer 79

3rd — Bishop Heelan 85

11th – Clear Lake 248

Best Clear Lake finish — Gretchen Jones, 25th, 21:39

=== 4A girls at Marshalltown

6th — Mason City 188

Highest Mason City finish — Emma Davison, 24th, 21:33

CLEAR LAKE — The high school football regular season wraps up tonight. Clear Lake looks to capture the Class 2A District 2 title with a win against New Hampton. The Lions have already secured a playoff spot and coach Jared DeVries says it was good to see his squad get back into the playoffs after not placing in the top two last year

DeVries says controlling the game at the line will be a key for tonight’s game.

You can hear the Clear Lake-New Hampton game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 6:45, with kickoff from Lions Field scheduled for 7:30

MASON CITY — After a thrilling double overtime victory over Waterloo West last week, the Mason City High football team wraps up the regular season with a trip to Cedar Rapids Jefferson. Mohawk coach Matt Berkley says the two teams match up fairly well.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 PM. You can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game just before 7 o’clock tonight.

— Week 9 schedule in area districts

=== 4A District 5

Mason City at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Waterloo East at Cedar Falls

Waterloo West 38, Cedar Rapids Washington 35

=== 3A District 3

Waverly-Shell Rock at Charles City

Decorah at Independence

South Tama County at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Vinton-Shellsburg at Benton Community

=== 2A District 2

New Hampton at Clear Lake

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL at Hampton-Dumont

Crestwood at Forest City

Osage at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

=== 1A District 2

Central Springs at Denver

Lake Mills at Sumner-Fredericksburg

South Winneshiek at Belmond-Klemme

BCLUW at MFL MarMac

=== A District 3

Newman at North Butler — KIA 93.9-FM and 939kia.com — 6:45 pre-game

Grundy Center at West Fork

Rockford at Saint Ansgar

West Hancock at Nashua-Plainfield

=== 8-Man District 2

AGWSR at North Iowa

Northwood-Kensett at Clarksville

Janesville at Turkey Valley

Dunkerton at Riceville (non-district)